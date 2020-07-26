Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Trading 3.4% Higher

Emerita Resources Corp (CVE:EMO)’s share price traded up 3.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, 245,498 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 8% from the average session volume of 228,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.08. The company has a market cap of $2.53 million and a P/E ratio of -2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Emerita Resources Company Profile (CVE:EMO)

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Europe. The company primarily explores for gold and zinc deposits. It holds interests in the Las Morras property comprising 230 claims covering an area of approximately 7,000 hectares located in the eastern part of the Badajoz province of Spain; and the Sierra Alta property with 90 mining claims totaling an area of 2,700 hectares located in the Asturias region in northwestern Spain.

