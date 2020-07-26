Elis (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Elis (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Elis in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Elis from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Elis in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut Elis from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Elis in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:ELSSF opened at $11.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average of $13.94. Elis has a 1-year low of $8.84 and a 1-year high of $20.80.

Elis SA provides linen and work wear rental, laundry, and hygiene and well-being services in France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Central Europe, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and Latin America. The company offers work uniforms for the hospitality, healthcare, ultra-clean, beauty, industry, agrifood, and other sectors; automatic clothing dispenser systems; and linens for hospitality and healthcare sectors.

