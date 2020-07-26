ELEMENTIS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

ELEMENTIS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for ELEMENTIS PLC/ADR in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Pominkiewicz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ELEMENTIS PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st.

ELMTY opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.20 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.99. ELEMENTIS PLC/ADR has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $9.14.

About ELEMENTIS PLC/ADR

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors.

