Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EA. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Electronic Arts to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.69.

EA opened at $135.24 on Friday. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $85.69 and a fifty-two week high of $142.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.69.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $2,263,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.80, for a total value of $282,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,191,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,067 shares of company stock valued at $23,676,534 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,413,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,722,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

