Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $256.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $15.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.18.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.14. Equities analysts anticipate that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIGR. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 247.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

About Eiger Biopharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

