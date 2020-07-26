eBay (EBAY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 63.44% and a net margin of 44.44%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect eBay to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $55.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40. eBay has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $61.06.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered eBay from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on eBay from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised eBay from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.54.

In other eBay news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $999,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,919 shares in the company, valued at $5,070,517. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $2,413,427.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,618.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

