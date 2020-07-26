Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) dropped 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.96 and last traded at $14.12, approximately 23,009 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 21,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.23.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.01.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%.
About Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF)
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans of domestic and foreign borrowers that are denominated in U.S.
Featured Article: Swap
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.