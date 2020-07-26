Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) dropped 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.96 and last traded at $14.12, approximately 23,009 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 21,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.23.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.01.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EFF. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 124,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 50,754 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund during the first quarter worth $48,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund by 78.4% during the first quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 73,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 32,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund by 2.3% during the first quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 137,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans of domestic and foreign borrowers that are denominated in U.S.

