E Kevin Hrusovsky Sells 2,636 Shares of Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock

Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 2,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $84,009.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

E Kevin Hrusovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 16th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 4,500 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $125,730.00.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total value of $135,350.00.

On Thursday, June 18th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,500 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $147,840.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $137,450.00.

On Monday, June 1st, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,331 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $91,002.92.

On Tuesday, May 26th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $128,200.00.

On Monday, May 11th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $137,350.00.

On Wednesday, May 6th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $135,450.00.

On Friday, May 1st, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,399 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $86,470.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $27.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.41 and its 200 day moving average is $24.58. The stock has a market cap of $768.62 million, a P/E ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 1.77. Quanterix Corp has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $32.82. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $15.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.70 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 70.51% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanterix Corp will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Quanterix during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Quanterix by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 168.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Quanterix by 18.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

QTRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

