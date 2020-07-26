dotdigital Group (OTCMKTS:DOTDF) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of dotdigital Group (OTCMKTS:DOTDF) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:DOTDF opened at $1.35 on Thursday.

dotdigital Group Company Profile

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based cross-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-triggered campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

