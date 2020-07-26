Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DOMO. ValuEngine cut Domo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Domo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Domo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Domo from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Domo from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.14.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Domo has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $38.48.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.32 million. Domo had a negative return on equity of 1,396.76% and a negative net margin of 63.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Domo will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Domo news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 15,000 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,277,624.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 7,575 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total transaction of $247,020.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,610 shares in the company, valued at $5,367,932.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,241 shares of company stock worth $1,203,517. Corporate insiders own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOMO. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Domo by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,000,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,941,000 after purchasing an additional 233,109 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 1,223.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 226,824 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 1,902.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 151,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 143,623 shares in the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new position in shares of Domo during the 1st quarter valued at $685,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 96,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 48,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

