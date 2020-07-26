DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Research Coverage Started at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DSCSY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DISCO CORP/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of DISCO CORP/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DISCO CORP/ADR has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.00.

DSCSY stock opened at $50.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 1.54. DISCO CORP/ADR has a one year low of $31.41 and a one year high of $52.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.40.

DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $331.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.59 million. DISCO CORP/ADR had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 19.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DISCO CORP/ADR will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About DISCO CORP/ADR

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

