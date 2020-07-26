Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $44.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.63 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 5.98%. On average, analysts expect Dime Community Bancshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DCOM opened at $11.80 on Friday. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $22.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 5th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 51.85%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DCOM shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.30.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

