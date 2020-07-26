DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR’s (DBOEY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

Get DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR alerts:

Shares of DBOEY stock opened at $19.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.04. The company has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 0.75. DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $19.59.

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services) and GSF (Collateral Management), STOXX (Index Business), and Data.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.