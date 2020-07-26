Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for AEGON (NYSE:AEG)

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of AEGON (NYSE:AEG) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ING Group lowered AEGON from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BNP Paribas cut AEGON from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of AEGON in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of AEGON in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of AEGON from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.50.
AEGON stock opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. AEGON has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $5.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.13.
AEGON Company Profile
Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.
