Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for AEGON (NYSE:AEG)

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of AEGON (NYSE:AEG) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ING Group lowered AEGON from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BNP Paribas cut AEGON from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of AEGON in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of AEGON in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of AEGON from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.50.

AEGON stock opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. AEGON has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $5.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in AEGON by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,583,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,353 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in AEGON by 88.0% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,490,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after buying an additional 1,633,200 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in AEGON by 5.7% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,187,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after buying an additional 64,438 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in AEGON by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 888,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 48,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in AEGON by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 530,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 23,737 shares during the period. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

