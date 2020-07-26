Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) Stock Price Up 10.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO)’s share price rose 10.6% on Friday after BidaskClub upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The company traded as high as $7.95 and last traded at $7.91, approximately 1,400,496 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 652,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.15.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TACO. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $9.75 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Del Taco Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

In other news, Director Eileen A. Aptman bought 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.41 per share, for a total transaction of $74,658.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,872.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 2,086.7% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 473,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 451,391 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $293.30 million, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.02.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $109.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.64 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a negative net margin of 45.73% and a positive return on equity of 3.31%. Analysts predict that Del Taco Restaurants Inc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

