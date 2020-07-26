Daniel Wright Purchases 8,730 Shares of Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (LON:MNL) Stock

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (LON:MNL) insider Daniel Wright purchased 8,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 647 ($7.96) per share, with a total value of £56,483.10 ($69,509.11).

MNL stock opened at GBX 658 ($8.10) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $222.80 million and a PE ratio of 6.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 648.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 584.89. Manchester & London Investment Trust plc has a 52 week low of GBX 6.02 ($0.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 698 ($8.59).

Get Manchester & London Investment Trust alerts:

About Manchester & London Investment Trust

Manchester and London Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve capital appreciation together with a reasonable level of income. The Company seeks to invest in companies whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester & London Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester & London Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.