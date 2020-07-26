Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €48.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €48.00 ($53.93) price target on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DAI. HSBC set a €30.00 ($33.71) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($42.70) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($44.94) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($42.70) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($51.69) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Daimler has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €41.39 ($46.50).

Get Daimler alerts:

ETR DAI opened at €39.95 ($44.89) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.65. Daimler has a twelve month low of €21.02 ($23.61) and a twelve month high of €54.50 ($61.24). The company has a market cap of $42.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is €37.29 and its 200 day moving average is €35.89.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.