DA Davidson Weighs in on Preferred Bank’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) – DA Davidson reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for Preferred Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 23rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $4.07 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.09. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s FY2021 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PFBC. ValuEngine raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. B. Riley cut their price objective on Preferred Bank from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub raised Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Preferred Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

Shares of PFBC stock opened at $40.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.05. Preferred Bank has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $606.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $43.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.39 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 22.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFBC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 67.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 580,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,633,000 after acquiring an additional 233,299 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Preferred Bank by 279.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 291,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 214,702 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,159,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 69,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 35,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 459,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,550,000 after purchasing an additional 29,879 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.