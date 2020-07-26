DA Davidson Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.45 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.15.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PEBO. BidaskClub lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Shares of Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $20.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Peoples Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $39.28. The company has a market capitalization of $414.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.16.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $49.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.21 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 14.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 2,147.2% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 46.42%.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

