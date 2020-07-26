CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Given New GBX 1,230 Price Target at Peel Hunt

CVS Group (LON:CVSG) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Peel Hunt from GBX 1,130 ($13.91) to GBX 1,230 ($15.14) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.12% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CVS Group from GBX 600 ($7.38) to GBX 1,070 ($13.17) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.

Shares of LON:CVSG opened at GBX 1,117 ($13.75) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.54, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,000.89 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,004.54. CVS Group has a 52-week low of GBX 10.01 ($0.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,290 ($15.87). The company has a market cap of $789.22 million and a P/E ratio of 64.20.

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practice, Laboratory, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners; and clinical waste collection services, as well as specialist veterinary recruitment services.

