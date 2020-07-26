Curtis Banks Group (LON:CBP) PT Raised to GBX 310 at Peel Hunt

Curtis Banks Group (LON:CBP) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 270 ($3.32) to GBX 310 ($3.81) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.91% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of CBP opened at GBX 220 ($2.71) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $119.11 million and a PE ratio of 13.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 232.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 276.98. Curtis Banks Group has a 52-week low of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 372.80 ($4.59). The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.44.

Curtis Banks Group Company Profile

Curtis Banks Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides pension administration services principally for self-invested personal pension schemes and small self-administered pension schemes in the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

