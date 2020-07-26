Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) had its price objective boosted by Alliance Global Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CURLF. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Curaleaf from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.70 price objective on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Roth Capital started coverage on Curaleaf in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Curaleaf in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.31.

Shares of CURLF stock opened at $7.46 on Thursday. Curaleaf has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $8.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.46.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It cultivates, processes, markets, and/or dispenses a range of cannabis products in various operating markets, including flower, pre-rolls and flower pods, dry-herb vaporizer cartridges, concentrates for vaporizing, concentrates for dabbing, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

