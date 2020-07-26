Croda International (LON:CRDA) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Croda International (LON:CRDA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CRDA. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Friday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Croda International from GBX 4,025 ($49.53) to GBX 4,250 ($52.30) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Croda International from GBX 4,500 ($55.38) to GBX 5,100 ($62.76) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,863.46 ($59.85).

Shares of CRDA stock opened at GBX 5,726 ($70.47) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,279.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,918.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.21. Croda International has a 1-year low of GBX 48.62 ($0.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,616 ($69.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.48, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

In related news, insider Steve Foots sold 27,243 shares of Croda International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,013 ($61.69), for a total transaction of £1,365,691.59 ($1,680,644.34). Also, insider Jez K. Maiden sold 6,832 shares of Croda International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,020 ($61.78), for a total transaction of £342,966.40 ($422,060.55).

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

