Croda International (LON:CRDA) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Croda International (LON:CRDA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CRDA. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Friday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Croda International from GBX 4,025 ($49.53) to GBX 4,250 ($52.30) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Croda International from GBX 4,500 ($55.38) to GBX 5,100 ($62.76) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,863.46 ($59.85).
Shares of CRDA stock opened at GBX 5,726 ($70.47) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,279.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,918.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.21. Croda International has a 1-year low of GBX 48.62 ($0.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,616 ($69.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.48, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
About Croda International
Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.
Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?
Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.