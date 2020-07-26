Critical Contrast: So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) versus Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB)

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) and Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get So-Young International alerts:

So-Young International has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carbonite has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

25.6% of So-Young International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.2% of Carbonite shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Carbonite shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares So-Young International and Carbonite’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio So-Young International $165.42 million 8.43 $25.38 million N/A N/A Carbonite $296.41 million 2.71 $7.56 million $1.25 18.38

So-Young International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Carbonite.

Profitability

This table compares So-Young International and Carbonite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets So-Young International 8.48% 3.70% 3.04% Carbonite -5.55% 22.46% 5.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for So-Young International and Carbonite, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score So-Young International 0 0 6 0 3.00 Carbonite 1 8 1 0 2.00

So-Young International presently has a consensus target price of $15.53, suggesting a potential upside of 13.71%. Carbonite has a consensus target price of $22.44, suggesting a potential downside of 2.33%. Given So-Young International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe So-Young International is more favorable than Carbonite.

Summary

So-Young International beats Carbonite on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

So-Young International Company Profile

So-Young International Inc. operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company facilitates research on medical aesthetic treatment trends; ratings and reviews on treatment experiences; and blogs under the name Beauty Diaries. It also provides reservation services in the areas of dermatology, dentistry and orthodontics, ophthalmology, physical examinations, gynecology, human papilloma virus vaccines, and postnatal care; Software as a Service; and guiding and consulting services through training programs for medical service providers. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 6,100 medical aesthetic service providers and 2,600 other consumption healthcare service providers on its platform. So-Young International Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Carbonite Company Profile

Carbonite, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe, a cloud backup solution for individuals and businesses that protects customer data from accidental deletions, crashes, ransomware, viruses, and other common threats; and Carbonite Endpoint that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones. The company's solutions also comprise Carbonite Server, an all-in-one server protection solution for physical, virtual, and legacy systems that deploys in an organization's onsite environment and store copies on a local target and direct to the secure Carbonite cloud; Carbonite Availability that keeps critical business systems available on Windows and Linux servers; and Carbonite Recover, a solution that securely replicates critical systems from an organization's primary environment to the cloud. In addition, it offers Carbonite Migrate, which migrates physical, virtual, and cloud workloads over any distance with minimal risk and near-zero downtime; and Carbonite Email Archiving that provides MailStore offerings designed to meet the specific email archiving needs of customers in terms of performance, stability, functionality, and simplicity. The company provides its solutions through distributors, value-added resellers, managed service providers, and global systems integrators. Carbonite, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for So-Young International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for So-Young International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.