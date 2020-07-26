Critical Comparison: Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) and Phoenix Tree (NASDAQ:LIZI)

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) and Phoenix Tree (NASDAQ:LIZI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.3% of Aurora Mobile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Phoenix Tree shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Aurora Mobile and Phoenix Tree’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Mobile $130.21 million 1.50 -$15.78 million N/A N/A Phoenix Tree $169.58 million 1.59 -$19.10 million N/A N/A

Aurora Mobile has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Phoenix Tree.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Aurora Mobile and Phoenix Tree, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Mobile 0 0 0 0 N/A Phoenix Tree 0 0 2 0 3.00

Phoenix Tree has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 128.81%. Given Phoenix Tree’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Phoenix Tree is more favorable than Aurora Mobile.

Profitability

This table compares Aurora Mobile and Phoenix Tree’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Mobile -16.99% -28.05% -15.38% Phoenix Tree N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Phoenix Tree beats Aurora Mobile on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aurora Mobile Company Profile

Aurora Mobile Limited provides mobile big data solutions platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers developer services that integrate with various mobile apps and provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, and short message service. It primarily serves media, entertainment, gaming, financial services, tourism, ecommerce, education and healthcare industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Phoenix Tree Company Profile

Lizhi Inc. operates as an online UGC audio community in the People's Republic of China. It operates an interactive audio entertainment and online audio platform, as well as offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

