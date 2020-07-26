Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for HSBC (LON:HSBA)

Credit Suisse Group reissued their sell rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 370 ($4.55) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HSBA. DZ Bank cut their target price on HSBC from GBX 540 ($6.65) to GBX 370 ($4.55) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.05) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Investec lowered HSBC to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 520 ($6.40) to GBX 400 ($4.92) in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 433.13 ($5.33).

LON:HSBA opened at GBX 364.85 ($4.49) on Thursday. HSBC has a 1-year low of GBX 3.76 ($0.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 741 ($9.12). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 386.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 460.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38.

In related news, insider John Hinshaw sold 710 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 405 ($4.98), for a total value of £2,875.50 ($3,538.64). Also, insider Ewen Stevenson bought 44,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 379 ($4.66) per share, with a total value of £167,832.57 ($206,537.74).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

