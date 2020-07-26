Creative Planning Sells 1,654 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $7,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,766,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,655,000 after buying an additional 25,669 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter worth about $1,099,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Kimberly Clark by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 115,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,356,000 after acquiring an additional 16,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 166,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,901,000 after purchasing an additional 36,174 shares during the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $3,431,777.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,068,161.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $650,381.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,927,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly Clark stock opened at $147.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59. Kimberly Clark Corp has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $149.36. The company has a market capitalization of $50.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.49.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,319.56% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Kimberly Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.10.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

