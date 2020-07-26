Crane (CR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Crane (NYSE:CR) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 27th. Analysts expect Crane to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Crane has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 3.00-4.25 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $3.00-4.25 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.11). Crane had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Crane to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Crane alerts:

Shares of CR stock opened at $60.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Crane has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $89.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CR shares. Cfra lowered their target price on Crane from $89.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Crane from $105.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crane has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.29.

In related news, CEO Max H. Mitchell acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.27 per share, with a total value of $69,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,612,626.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.