Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €36.00 by Berenberg Bank

Covestro (ETR:1COV) received a €36.00 ($40.45) price objective from stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on 1COV. Barclays set a €42.00 ($47.19) price target on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($53.93) price target on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($41.57) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($38.20) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €37.59 ($42.24).

Get Covestro alerts:

Shares of 1COV stock opened at €36.03 ($40.48) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €34.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is €34.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76. Covestro has a one year low of €23.54 ($26.45) and a one year high of €48.18 ($54.13).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.