COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.50 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Costamare Inc. operates as a containership owner chartering its vessels to liner companies. The Company deploys its containership fleet principally under multi-year time charters with leading liner companies that operate regularly scheduled routes between large commercial ports. It also provides a range of shipping services, such as technical support and maintenance, insurance consulting, financial and accounting services. Costamare Inc. is headquartered in Athens, Greece. “

CMRE has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. COSTAMARE INC/SH has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.00.

NYSE CMRE opened at $5.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.89. COSTAMARE INC/SH has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The stock has a market cap of $617.11 million, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 2.09.

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. COSTAMARE INC/SH had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that COSTAMARE INC/SH will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. COSTAMARE INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.96%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMRE. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,603 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,388 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,307 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 796.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 29,932 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 26,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 405.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,641 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 47,840 shares in the last quarter. 27.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COSTAMARE INC/SH Company Profile

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 27, 2019, it had a fleet of 78 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 548,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 73 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 484,000 TEU; and 5 new build vessels of 64,000 TEU.

