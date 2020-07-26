Cormark Weighs in on Kelt Exploration Ltd’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:KEL)

Kelt Exploration Ltd (TSE:KEL) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Kelt Exploration in a research report issued on Thursday, July 23rd. Cormark analyst G. Ursu forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Kelt Exploration’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.
Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.36). The firm had revenue of C$70.92 million for the quarter.
Shares of KEL opened at C$1.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $358.70 million and a PE ratio of -4.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.17. Kelt Exploration has a fifty-two week low of C$0.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.15.
Kelt Exploration Company Profile
Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.
