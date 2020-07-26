Corelogic’s (CLGX) Hold Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Corelogic from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Corelogic from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Corelogic from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Corelogic from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Corelogic from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corelogic currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.60.

Shares of CLGX stock opened at $68.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.13. Corelogic has a 52 week low of $24.69 and a 52 week high of $69.87. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.18. Corelogic had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $477.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Corelogic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Corelogic will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Corelogic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Corelogic’s payout ratio is presently 35.20%.

In related news, CEO Frank Martell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $301,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 360,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,493,181.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul F. Folino sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total value of $76,176.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,222.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,682 shares of company stock worth $1,028,060. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLGX. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Corelogic in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Corelogic in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Corelogic in the first quarter valued at $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 9.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corelogic in the first quarter valued at $188,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Corelogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

