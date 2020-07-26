Contrasting Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) & Marvell Technology Group (NYSE:MRVL)

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) and Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Magnachip Semiconductor has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marvell Technology Group has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and Marvell Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnachip Semiconductor 0 1 2 0 2.67 Marvell Technology Group 1 3 19 0 2.78

Magnachip Semiconductor presently has a consensus target price of $15.33, indicating a potential upside of 47.15%. Marvell Technology Group has a consensus target price of $34.10, indicating a potential downside of 2.56%. Given Magnachip Semiconductor’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Magnachip Semiconductor is more favorable than Marvell Technology Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.3% of Magnachip Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.9% of Marvell Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Magnachip Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Marvell Technology Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Magnachip Semiconductor and Marvell Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnachip Semiconductor -1.38% -129.56% 6.47% Marvell Technology Group 55.66% 2.82% 2.10%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Magnachip Semiconductor and Marvell Technology Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnachip Semiconductor $792.20 million 0.46 -$21.83 million $0.48 21.71 Marvell Technology Group $2.70 billion 8.62 $1.58 billion $0.32 109.34

Marvell Technology Group has higher revenue and earnings than Magnachip Semiconductor. Magnachip Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marvell Technology Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Marvell Technology Group beats Magnachip Semiconductor on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group. The Foundry Services Group segment provides analog and mixed-signal foundry services for fabless and integrated device manufacturer semiconductor companies to manufacture a range of products, including display drivers, light emitting diode (LED) drivers, audio encoding and decoding devices, microcontrollers, touch screen controllers, RF switches, park distance control sensors for automotive, electronic tag memories, and power management semiconductors. The Standard Products Group segment offers display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in ultra-high definition, high definition, full high definition, LED, 3D and organic light emitting diodes televisions and displays, notebooks, and mobile communications and entertainment devices. This segment also offers power management semiconductor products, such as metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors, insulated gate bipolar transistors, converters, LED drivers, SSD PMIC products, and switching and linear regulators for televisions, smartphones, mobile phones, desktop PCs, notebooks, tablet PCs, other consumer electronics, and consumer appliances, as well as for industrial applications. It serves consumer, computing, and industrial electronics original equipment manufacturers; original design manufacturers; and electronics manufacturing services companies, as well as subsystem designers. The company sells its products through a direct sales force, as well as through a network of agents and distributors worldwide. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses. The company also provides networking products, which comprise Ethernet solutions consisting of Ethernet switches, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers, embedded communication processors, and Ethernet adapters and controllers. In addition, it offers a portfolio of connectivity solutions, including Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated system-on-a-chip (SoC) products, which are integrated into various end devices, such as enterprise access points, home gateways and voice assistants, multimedia devices, gaming products, printers, automotive infotainment and telematics units, and smart industrial devices. Further, the company provides printer SoC products and application processors. It has operations in the United States, China, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Singapore, India, Israel, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Vietnam. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

