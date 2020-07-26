Contrasting Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) & Optibase (NYSE:OBAS)

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) and Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Innovative Industrial Properties has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Optibase has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Innovative Industrial Properties and Optibase’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovative Industrial Properties 53.76% 6.14% 4.40% Optibase -10.42% -2.29% -0.70%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Innovative Industrial Properties and Optibase’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovative Industrial Properties $44.67 million 44.37 $23.48 million $3.27 28.46 Optibase $16.14 million 3.62 -$1.99 million N/A N/A

Innovative Industrial Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Optibase.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and Optibase, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovative Industrial Properties 0 1 3 0 2.75 Optibase 0 0 0 0 N/A

Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a consensus price target of $104.75, suggesting a potential upside of 12.56%. Given Innovative Industrial Properties’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Innovative Industrial Properties is more favorable than Optibase.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.3% of Innovative Industrial Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Optibase shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Innovative Industrial Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Optibase shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Innovative Industrial Properties beats Optibase on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Optibase Company Profile

Optibase Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fixed-income real estate sector in Switzerland, Germany, and the United States. The company purchases and operates real estate properties intended for leasing and resale primarily for the purpose of commercial, industrial, office space, parking garage, and warehouse use, as well as for residential purposes. The company was formerly known as Optibase Advanced Systems (1990) Ltd. and changed its name to Optibase Ltd. in November 1993. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel. Optibase Ltd. is a subsidiary of The Capri Family Foundation.

