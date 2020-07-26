Contrasting Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) & Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX)

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) and Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

This table compares Coeur Mining and Maverix Metals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coeur Mining $711.50 million 2.57 -$341.20 million ($0.25) -30.04 Maverix Metals $33.24 million 18.43 -$7.67 million $0.06 79.67

Maverix Metals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coeur Mining. Coeur Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Maverix Metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Coeur Mining and Maverix Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coeur Mining -45.75% -4.17% -2.13% Maverix Metals -21.01% 3.00% 2.43%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Coeur Mining and Maverix Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coeur Mining 0 3 5 0 2.63 Maverix Metals 0 1 3 0 2.75

Coeur Mining presently has a consensus price target of $7.16, indicating a potential downside of 4.71%. Maverix Metals has a consensus price target of $7.28, indicating a potential upside of 52.20%. Given Maverix Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Maverix Metals is more favorable than Coeur Mining.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.1% of Coeur Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.2% of Maverix Metals shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Coeur Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Maverix Metals beats Coeur Mining on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc. explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada. The company also owns interests in the Sterling gold project and the Crown Block of deposits located in the Walker Lane trend in Nevada; and the La Preciosa silver-gold exploration project located in the State of Durango, Mexico. Coeur Mining, Inc. markets its concentrates to third-party refiners and smelters in the United States and Japan. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc. in May 2013. Coeur Mining, Inc. was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.