Contango Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:MCF) Shares Down 1%

Contango Oil & Gas Company (NASDAQ:MCF)’s stock price was down 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.02, approximately 180,416 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 619,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Contango Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd.

Get Contango Oil & Gas alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.72.

Contango Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:MCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 22nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.57 million for the quarter.

Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCF)

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of approximately 131.9 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 54.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 9.4 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 3.5 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Contango Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.