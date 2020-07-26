Container Store Group (TCS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Container Store Group stock opened at $4.24 on Friday. Container Store Group has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $213.53 million, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TCS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Container Store Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd.

The Container Store Group, Inc engages in the retailing of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its retail stores provide various lifestyle products, including closets, collections, and hooks, as well as bath, kitchen, laundry, gift packaging, long-term storage, office, shelving, storage, trash, travel, and elfa branded products.

