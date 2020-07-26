Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 1,401 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 42.9% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in Amgen by 1,590.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMGN. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amgen from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,466.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total value of $228,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,788,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,425 shares of company stock worth $818,457 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock opened at $247.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $240.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.92. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.12 and a fifty-two week high of $264.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

