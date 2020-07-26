Comparing Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) & Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) and Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.5% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.6% of Fiesta Restaurant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Fiesta Restaurant Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ruth’s Hospitality Group and Fiesta Restaurant Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ruth’s Hospitality Group $468.03 million 0.45 $42.21 million $1.43 5.18 Fiesta Restaurant Group $660.94 million 0.27 -$84.39 million $0.35 18.24

Ruth’s Hospitality Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fiesta Restaurant Group. Ruth’s Hospitality Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fiesta Restaurant Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fiesta Restaurant Group has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ruth’s Hospitality Group and Fiesta Restaurant Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ruth’s Hospitality Group 0 4 2 0 2.33 Fiesta Restaurant Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Ruth’s Hospitality Group presently has a consensus target price of $11.55, indicating a potential upside of 55.87%. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 72.28%. Given Fiesta Restaurant Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fiesta Restaurant Group is more favorable than Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Profitability

This table compares Ruth’s Hospitality Group and Fiesta Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ruth’s Hospitality Group 5.36% 35.35% 6.41% Fiesta Restaurant Group -14.65% 1.11% 0.34%

Summary

Ruth’s Hospitality Group beats Fiesta Restaurant Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele. As of February 22, 2019, the company had approximately 150 company-owned and franchisee-owned restaurants worldwide. Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 139 Pollo Tropical restaurants in Florida; 162 company owned Taco Cabana restaurants; and franchised 30 Pollo Tropical restaurants in Puerto Rico, Panama, Guyana, Bahamas, and Florida, as well as franchised Taco Cabana restaurants 6 in New Mexico and 2 in Texas. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

