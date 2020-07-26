Comparing FORESIGHT AUTON/S (NASDAQ:FRSX) and Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME)

FORESIGHT AUTON/S (NASDAQ:FRSX) and Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.5% of FORESIGHT AUTON/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.1% of Mimecast shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of Mimecast shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

FORESIGHT AUTON/S has a beta of 2.6, meaning that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mimecast has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for FORESIGHT AUTON/S and Mimecast, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FORESIGHT AUTON/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mimecast 0 3 13 0 2.81

Mimecast has a consensus price target of $53.56, indicating a potential upside of 24.39%. Given Mimecast’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mimecast is more favorable than FORESIGHT AUTON/S.

Profitability

This table compares FORESIGHT AUTON/S and Mimecast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FORESIGHT AUTON/S N/A -86.65% -74.83% Mimecast -0.52% 0.61% 0.19%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FORESIGHT AUTON/S and Mimecast’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FORESIGHT AUTON/S N/A N/A -$15.44 million N/A N/A Mimecast $426.96 million 6.31 -$2.20 million N/A N/A

Mimecast has higher revenue and earnings than FORESIGHT AUTON/S.

Summary

Mimecast beats FORESIGHT AUTON/S on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

FORESIGHT AUTON/S Company Profile

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes stereo/quad-camera vision systems and V2X cellular-based solutions for the automotive industry in Israel. It develops advanced driver assistance systems for accident prevention, which are designed to provide real-time information about a vehicle's surroundings while in motion. The company was formerly known as Asia Development (A.D.B.M.) Ltd. and changed its name to Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. in 2016. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems. Its Mimecast Email Security services also comprise Secure Messaging for sharing sensitive information with external contacts through email; Large File Send that enables employees to create security and compliance risks when they turn to file sharing services; and Data Leak Prevention, which prevents the inadvertent or malicious loss of sensitive corporate data with advanced data leak prevention and content controls. In addition, the company offers Mimecast Mailbox Continuity, which protects email and data against the threat of downtime as a result of system failure, natural disasters, planned maintenance, system upgrades, and migrations; and Mimecast Enterprise Information Archiving that offers cloud archive consolidation of inbound, outbound and internal email, files, and instant messaging in an archive, as well as incorporates legacy data from additional archives into the same searchable store. Further, it provides Service Bundles, a unified service managed from a single administration console; and Mimecast Mobile and Desktop Apps for mobile, PC, and Mac users to get self-service access to security features. The company sells its services through direct sales and channel partners. Mimecast Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

