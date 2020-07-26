CommVault Systems (CVLT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. CommVault Systems has set its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $164.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.03 million. CommVault Systems had a positive return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect CommVault Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CommVault Systems alerts:

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $37.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -291.82, a P/E/G ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 0.72. CommVault Systems has a 12 month low of $24.26 and a 12 month high of $51.90.

CVLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CommVault Systems from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

About CommVault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for CommVault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommVault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.