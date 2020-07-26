Community Health Systems (CYH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.22) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($1.02). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Community Health Systems to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CYH stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. Community Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $7.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.61. The company has a market capitalization of $466.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.68.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CYH. ValuEngine upgraded Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Community Health Systems from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Community Health Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.71.

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

