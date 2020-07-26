Community Bank System (CBU) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CBU stock opened at $59.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Community Bank System has a 52 week low of $47.01 and a 52 week high of $72.63.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.85%.

In other news, Director R Kallet Michael sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $201,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,186.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Scott Allen Kingsley sold 5,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $306,019.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,345,040.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,044 shares of company stock worth $689,779 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CBU shares. Hovde Group lowered shares of Community Bank System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

Recommended Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.