Columbus McKinnon Corp. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, Colliers Secur. Forecasts (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) – Analysts at Colliers Secur. upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Columbus McKinnon in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. Colliers Secur. analyst M. Shlisky now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.08). Colliers Secur. also issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s FY2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $189.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.25 million.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CMCO. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Columbus McKinnon from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Sidoti downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. DA Davidson started coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.46. Columbus McKinnon has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $43.09. The firm has a market cap of $809.28 million, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

