Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NYSE CNA opened at $33.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.81. Cna Financial has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $51.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.17.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Cna Financial had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 8.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cna Financial will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Cna Financial news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 303,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.10 per share, with a total value of $9,446,873.80. Insiders acquired a total of 564,430 shares of company stock valued at $17,946,911 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cna Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Cna Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 141,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cna Financial by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cna Financial by 266.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Cna Financial by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cna Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

