CLS (LON:CLI) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

CLS (LON:CLI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Liberum Capital in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of CLS in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.08) target price on shares of CLS in a report on Monday, June 1st.

LON:CLI opened at GBX 188.20 ($2.32) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $766.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 200.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 227.10. CLS has a 12-month low of GBX 1.84 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 322.50 ($3.97).

In related news, insider Fredrik Widlund acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 188 ($2.31) per share, for a total transaction of £18,800 ($23,135.61).

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Property and Other Investments. The company also invests a hotel; and corporate bonds, shares, and other corporate investments.

