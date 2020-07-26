Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Clinigen Group to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 1,280 ($15.75) to GBX 820 ($10.09) in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.00) target price (down from GBX 1,500 ($18.46)) on shares of Clinigen Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

Shares of LON:CLIN opened at GBX 722.50 ($8.89) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 797.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 761.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.15. Clinigen Group has a 12-month low of GBX 7.47 ($0.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,039 ($12.79). The company has a market cap of $960.20 million and a P/E ratio of 69.47.

Clinigen Group plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical and services company. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Trial Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines in the Africa and Asia Pacific region.

