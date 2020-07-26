Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,668 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 2.0% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,155,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,703,234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966,755 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Cisco Systems by 38.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,598,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,718,681,000 after acquiring an additional 26,179,953 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,331,398 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,445,803,000 after acquiring an additional 907,397 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $2,297,257,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,675,408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,174,122,000 after buying an additional 782,430 shares during the period. 71.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $46.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $195.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $57.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.23 and a 200 day moving average of $44.20.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

Several research firms recently commented on CSCO. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays cut shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

