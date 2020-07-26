Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Increased by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 382,987 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,176 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 2.2% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $17,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,869,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $857,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176,828 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $462,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $1,783,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSCO. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $46.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $195.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $57.50.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

