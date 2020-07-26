CIELO S A/S (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CIELO S A/S (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CIOXY stock opened at $0.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. CIELO S A/S has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $2.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.30.

CIELO S A/S (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CIELO S A/S had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $639.32 million for the quarter.

Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. The company is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

